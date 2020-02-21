Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,398 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 12.31% of Novocure worth $1,026,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Novocure by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Novocure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novocure in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -320.48 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $1,558,056.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 643,242 shares in the company, valued at $61,776,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,060 shares of company stock worth $26,779,386. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

