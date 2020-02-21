Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,079,406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 709,912 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.40% of Seagate Technology worth $1,313,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $2,989,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $294,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $54.75 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

