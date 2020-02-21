Fmr LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868,863 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,108,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,641,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 2,203,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,909,000 after purchasing an additional 120,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $338.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $330.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

