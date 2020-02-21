FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Trading 1% Higher

FORTUM OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.96 and last traded at $4.96, 1,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

FORTUM OYJ/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

