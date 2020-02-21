Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.97

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Fujitsu Ltd (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and traded as high as $22.34. Fujitsu shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 10,625 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fujitsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fujitsu Ltd will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

