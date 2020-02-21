Fusion Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Fusion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Liquid and Hotbit. Fusion has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000236 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,387.76 or 0.96671032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

