FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Decreased by Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.99.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$106.45.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$101.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$88.24 and a 1 year high of C$106.51.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,822.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

