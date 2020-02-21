FY2020 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $25,297,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,195,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,328,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,788,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

