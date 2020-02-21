FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issued By Piper Sandler

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCPH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of DCPH opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after buying an additional 2,557,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $772,446.92. Insiders sold a total of 147,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,428 over the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

