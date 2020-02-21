Gables Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $344.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.03 and a 200 day moving average of $290.09. The firm has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

