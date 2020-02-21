Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $32,770,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,779,000 after acquiring an additional 60,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.81.

Shopify stock opened at $535.58 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.18 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of -482.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

