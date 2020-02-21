Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $122.43 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $94.33 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

