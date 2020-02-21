Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $12,862,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

