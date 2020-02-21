Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Investments UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,921,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,135,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,252,000 after acquiring an additional 969,145 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after acquiring an additional 717,943 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

