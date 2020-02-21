GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Up 5.4%

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $274.03 and last traded at $274.03, 340,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 156,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.04.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.