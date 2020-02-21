GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,974 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 69.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in GameStop by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in GameStop by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $265.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. GameStop’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

