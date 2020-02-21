Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.60-4.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to ~$4.60 EPS.

GRMN stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

