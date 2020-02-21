Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Garmin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.83.

GRMN stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.58. 943,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. Garmin has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

