Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Cap Hits $4.51 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $4.51 million and $43.90 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.03005924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00145881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,530,406 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, DEx.top and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

