Gems Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Gems has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Gems has a market cap of $331,792.00 and approximately $1,990.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gems

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,168,259,182 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

