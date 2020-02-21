General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.32-3.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.034-17.034 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.23 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.56.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.32. 134,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

