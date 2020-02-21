Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 766,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,091. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196,379 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $15,195,000. Torray LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 699,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

