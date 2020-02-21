Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of GNCA remained flat at $$2.14 on Thursday. 154,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,066. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 76,149 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

