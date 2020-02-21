GETECH Group (LON:GTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.21

GETECH Group Plc (LON:GTC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.21 and traded as low as $19.00. GETECH Group shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.38.

About GETECH Group (LON:GTC)

Getech Group Plc provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers Globe, a geospatial information product provides paleogeographic, structural geology, and paleoclimate data that controls the formation and location of natural resources. It also provides Regional Reports provides depth analysis for exploration areas.

