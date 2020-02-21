Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Gildan Activewear updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $27.34. 1,680,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,225. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.