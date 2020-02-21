Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $727.12 million, a P/E ratio of -133.31 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.