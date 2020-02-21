Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) Shares Down 1.9%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NYSEARCA:BOTZ) dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.18 and last traded at $22.24, approximately 729,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 523,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit