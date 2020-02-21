Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

