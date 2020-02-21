Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $206.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.