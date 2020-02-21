Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.5% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $3,424,989.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.19.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

