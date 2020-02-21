Goldstein Munger & Associates Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $99.28 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $99.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.