Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.5, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.72 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.