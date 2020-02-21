Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.58-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $856-856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.27 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.58 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.88. 1,019,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

