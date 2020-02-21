Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.17 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

Shares of LOPE traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 33.28%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

