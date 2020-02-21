Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.69-1.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-235 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.