Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.69-1.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235-235 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.58-5.58 EPS.
Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.
