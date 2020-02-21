Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 34,386 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after purchasing an additional 328,396 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,603,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after purchasing an additional 434,124 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,042,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.