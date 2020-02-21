Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,526 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

