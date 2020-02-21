Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $31.50.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.