Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.16.

PANW stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.24. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of -230.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.