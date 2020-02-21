Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 294 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $209.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

