Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 343.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after purchasing an additional 487,907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 958,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $276,237,000 after purchasing an additional 209,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,432.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,995,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $324.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $325.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

