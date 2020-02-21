Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $234.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.67 and a 200-day moving average of $225.49. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.