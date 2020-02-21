Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after buying an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $25,973,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 56.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,895,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,874,000 after buying an additional 687,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,320 shares of company stock worth $1,780,262 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

