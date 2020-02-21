Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.60-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.60-1.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.01%. Green Dot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

