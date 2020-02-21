Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.60-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.60-1.74 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities cut Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.17.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,980. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $68.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.01%. Green Dot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit