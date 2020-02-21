Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given New $2.90 Price Target at UBS Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.70.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 28,918,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,233,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $963.76 million, a P/E ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.23. Groupon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,785,475 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $28,689,000 after purchasing an additional 297,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441,408 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 523,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,889,548 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,957,666 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 233,688 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.