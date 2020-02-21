Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $3.50 to $2.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.70.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 28,918,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,233,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Groupon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.76 million, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Groupon by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441,408 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 523,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 1,191.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,689 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 191,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,102,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 957,659 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 471,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

