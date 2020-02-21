Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GGAL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of GGAL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 767,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,980. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,541,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,132 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

