Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $164,040.00 in Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.63. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $112.21.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

