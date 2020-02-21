Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.96

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 503726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 1,032 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

