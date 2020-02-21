Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.01-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. Harsco also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.84-1.12 EPS.

Harsco stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Harsco has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.